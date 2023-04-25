Entertainer, Activist Harry Belafonte Dies At 96

Harry Belafonte, a renowned entertainer and respected social activist who was perhaps best known for his 1956 version of “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” has died of congestive heart failure at 96.

“I loved Mr Belafonte and I’m so grateful for his revolutionary work and his massive influence on our nation and the world," tweeted singer John Legend. "He worked so hard and did so much. May he get his well-deserved rest." Ice Cube shared: "He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man...Harry Belafonte will be missed."

Born in Harlem, Belafonte spent much of his childhood living in his parents’ native Jamaica but returned to New York City and, after dropping out of high school, became a munitions loader at a U.S. naval base in New Jersey.

Post-war, he took acting classes alongside future icons like Marlon Brando and performed at clubs around New York City.

Belafonte released 27 studio albums between 1954 and 1988 as well as seven live albums. In addition to “Day-O,” he had success with singles like 1957’s “Mama Look a Boo Boo” and “Island in the Sun.”

Harry Belafonte & Nat King Cole - Mama Look A Boo Boo on the Nat King Cole Show on August 6, 1957.



RIP Harry Belafonte pic.twitter.com/bwtbyXZH49 — Je'lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) April 25, 2023

Belafonte won Grammys in two folk categories in the ‘60s and was honoured with a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2000. He won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (John Murray Anderson’s Almanac) in 1954. His 1960 special Tonight with Belafonte earned an Emmy.

Harry Belafonte, pictured at a charity event in Toronto in 2011. John R. Kennedy / jrkm.ca

Belafonte is also being remembered for his prolific activism and support for social causes. He campaigned to eradicate AIDS in Africa – he sparked the USA For Africa charity single "We Are The World" – and raised awareness for prostate cancer after battling it in the ‘90s.

Belafonte was unafraid of speaking out against right-wing politics, once describing U.S. president George W Bush as “the greatest terrorist in the world."

He also unabashedly shared his opinions about other prominent Black artists. In 2012, he said Jay-Z and Beyoncé "turned their back on social responsibility" and praised Bruce Springsteen instead. "I really think he is Black," said Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte, pictured in 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tribute are flooding social media.

“When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways,” tweeted Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. “In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings … I won’t forget…Rest well, sir.”

Music artist Angelique Kidjo shared: “You were the brightest star in every sense of that word. Your passion, love, knowledge and respect for Africa was unlimited. You have helped and supported so many from Miriam Makeba to Martin Luther King. Your wisdom made me strong. Your music inspired me.”

Apple's Tim Cook tweeted: "The world has lost a true giant today. Harry Belafonte was a barrier breaker who helped reshape our world through his civil rights advocacy, his music, and his acting. May he rest in peace."

Today we honor and remember the life of our friend, Harry Belafonte. Take a moment with us to reflect and honor his legacy and enjoy this Sesame Street classic. pic.twitter.com/MwLJDc4kt5 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 25, 2023

Actor Jeffrey Wright remembered Belafonte as "a standard bearer, in the tradition of Robeson, for generational artistry and deeply informed & committed social & political engagement. Maybe the last of a great tribe. As smart as he was knockdown handsome. He met the moment thruout his life. What a man. RIP"

Mia Farrow said Belafonte was a "beautiful singer, brilliant and brave civil rights activist, a deeply moral and caring man."

Belafonte was married from 1948 to 1957 to Marguerite Byrd, with whom he had daughters Adrienne and Shari, and from 1957 to 2004 to Julie Robinson, with whom he had daughter Gina and son David. He is survived by Pamela Frank, who he married in 2008.