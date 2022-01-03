Erasure's Only Canadian Show Scrapped Due To COVID-19 Rules

Retro pop duo Erasure has been forced to scrap the only Canadian date on The Neon Tour.

Andy Bell and Vince Clarke were scheduled to perform on Jan. 25 at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

On Monday morning, the Ontario government announced that concert venues will be required to close between Jan. 5 and Jan. 27 as part of the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Concerts by country stars Eric Church (in Toronto and Ottawa) and Kacey Musgraves (in Toronto) are also being cancelled due to the new measures.