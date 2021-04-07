Eric Church Bringing 'Gather Again Tour' To 6 Canadian Cities

Country star Eric Church announced Wednesday he is bringing The Gather Again Tour to six Canadian cities.

“I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music with good friends,” he said, in a video message he shared on social media. “Can’t wait to see you.”

Church will stop at Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place on Oct. 2, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 22, Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Oct. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 29. He will come back north in the new year for shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 14 and Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 15.

MORE: Brett Kissel Slammed For Tweet About Pandemic Response

Church is already scheduled to perform July 31 at the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta and on Aug. 8 at the Boots & Hearts festival in Burl’s Creek, Ont.

On-sale dates will be announced soon.