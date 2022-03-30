iHeartRadio

Eric Church Fans Fume After He Scraps Concert To Attend Basketball Game

church

Some Eric Church fans are crying foul after the country star cancelled a concert this weekend so he can attend a college basketball game.

“This is super fun news for people who have flight and Airbnb booked for this show,” read one tweet. “Not happy.” Another read: “It’s called professional responsibility. What if an ER surgeon says ‘I want to see UNC/Duke so I will not be performing surgery,’ would you applaud that?”

One person fumed: “Welp no longer a fan and not buying merchandise. Probably not a huge loss and I'm sure he doesn't care.”

Church, who is on The Gather Again Tour, was scheduled to perform Saturday in San Antonio. Instead, according to a statement, “my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the [North Carolina] Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.”

Describing himself as a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, Church said watching the team take on Duke in New Orleans for the first time in NCAA Tournament history “is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

The singer admitted it is “the most selfish thing” he has ever asked his fans to do – “to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.

“However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

While some fans expressed understanding, others had a different take.

“Pretty scummy, to be honest,” one opined.

Another tweet read: “What a slap in the face to those who’ve worked hard to be able to attend and will not get their money back on flights, prepaid rooms, etc.”

Someone who had tickets to cancelled concert said Church’s move is “totally unprofessional and frankly unacceptable. … Horrible selfish decision.”

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Eric Church

12

Latest Videos