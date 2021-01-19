Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan To Sing U.S. Anthem At Super Bowl
Eric Church will team up with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan to perform the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LV, it was announced Tuesday.
Church is the first country artist to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the kick-off since Luke Bryan in 2017. Last year, Demi Lovato performed the anthem.
Sullivan released her EP Heaux Tales earlier this month.
R&B star H.E.R. will perform “America The Beautiful” at the big game, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7.
The previously-announced halftime show headliner is Canada’s The Weeknd.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Super Bowl artists