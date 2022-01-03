Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves Concerts Cancelled

Country stars Eric Church and Kacey Musgraves are being forced to pull the plug on concerts this month in Canada.

Church was set to bring The Gather Again Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 14 and to Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre the following night. Musgraves was scheduled to play Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 24 as part of her star-crossed: unveiled tour.

But, on Monday, the Ontario government announced it is prohibiting indoor concerts until at least Jan. 27 as it battles the spread of COVID-19.

This article has been updated since it was first published.