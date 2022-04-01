Eric Church Makes Up For Cancelled Concert With Free One

Eric Church said Friday that fans who had tickets to the April 2nd concert he cancelled in San Antonio are invited to see him perform for free in September.

“I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show,” he said in a statement. “Details to be announced soon.”

The country star announced earlier this week that he was scrapping Saturday’s concert, part of his Gather Again Tour so he can attend a college basketball game. “My family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the [North Carolina] Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four,” he wrote, describing himself as a lifelong Carolina basketball fan.

Church said watching the team take on Duke in New Orleans for the first time in NCAA Tournament history “is any sports enthusiast’s dream” and admitted it is “the most selfish thing” he has ever asked his fans to do – “to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

Ticket holders were promised refunds but many were left with non-refundable travel and accommodation costs. Church took heat on social media, with some fans calling his decision “pretty scummy” and “a slap in the face.”

On Friday, Church thanked San Antonio fans “for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks."