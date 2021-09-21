iHeartRadio

Eric Clapton Breaks Vow Not To Play Venues With Vaccine Mandates

clapton

Two months after vowing never to perform at venues that require fans to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Eric Clapton performed at a venue that requires fans to prove they are vaccinated.

The 76-year-old rocker played a concert at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, where everyone 12 and up had to show proof of at least one vaccine shot or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Fans were also required to wear masks unless “actively eating or drinking,” according to the venue’s website.

In July, Clapton declared: “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Rolling Stone described Clapton as an "anti-vax hypocrite" but a reviewer at the Times-Picayune opined that Clapton could perform “in good conscience” because of the negative test “loophole.”

Clapton – who claimed to have suffered “severe” and “disastrous” reactions to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine – is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which requires fans to show “proof of vaccine or negative test.”

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Eric Clapton

12

Latest Videos