Eric Clapton Breaks Vow Not To Play Venues With Vaccine Mandates

Two months after vowing never to perform at venues that require fans to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Eric Clapton performed at a venue that requires fans to prove they are vaccinated.

The 76-year-old rocker played a concert at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, where everyone 12 and up had to show proof of at least one vaccine shot or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Fans were also required to wear masks unless “actively eating or drinking,” according to the venue’s website.

In July, Clapton declared: “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Rolling Stone described Clapton as an "anti-vax hypocrite" but a reviewer at the Times-Picayune opined that Clapton could perform “in good conscience” because of the negative test “loophole.”

Clapton – who claimed to have suffered “severe” and “disastrous” reactions to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine – is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which requires fans to show “proof of vaccine or negative test.”