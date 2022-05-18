Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Eric Clapton, who spoke out against pandemic lockdowns and shared falsehoods about vaccines, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reps for the 77-year-old singer announced this week that he postponed Tuesday’s show in Zurich and Wednesday’s in Milan after he “tested positive shortly after the second concert” in London on May 8.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” read a statement. “Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

Clapton is scheduled to resume his tour in Bologna, Italy on Friday.

In July, Clapton vowed not to perform in any venue where fans had to provide proof of vaccination. “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” he said. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

He ended up playing venues where vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test were required.

Clapton, who claimed to have suffered “severe” and “disastrous” reactions to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, admitted last June that his views have caused tension in his family.

“I felt so alone… I really couldn’t talk to my family or my kids,” he said. “My teenagers seemed like they’d be brainwashed. It was the first time I’d seen my kids passionate about anything.

“I was being ostracized and I could feel that everywhere. I could feel alienation because I felt a different view. So I tried to keep my mouth shut.”

But, Clapton acknowledged he can only offer personal opinions. “I don’t really feel educated enough,” he said. “I’m not really a scholar. I don’t know anything about sociology and science. I’m a musician.”