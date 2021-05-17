Eric Clapton Shares 'Severe' Reactions To Vaccine

Eric Clapton has claimed he had “severe” and “disastrous” reactions” to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine that lasted 10 days.

The 76-year-old musician told anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei, via Telegram on May 12, that he got his first shot in February.

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers,” Clapton wrote. “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again.”

Clapton said he suffers peripheral neuropathy “and should never have gone near the needle” – but, “the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Clapton was criticized late last year for teaming up with Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown single “Stand and Deliver.” The pair is set to release another collaboration, “The Rebels.”

“It’s not aggressive or provocative,” Clapton explained. “I’ve been a rebel all my life, against tyranny and arrogant authority, which is what we have now.”