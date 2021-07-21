Eric Clapton Won't Play If Fans Have To Prove They're Vaccinated

Eric Clapton, who has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines and other preventative measures, now says he won’t play at venues that require fans to prove they have had the shots.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” the 76-year-old rocker wrote in a message on Telegram. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton said he felt “honour-bound” to make the announcement after British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that “vaccine passes” would be required at nightclubs and concert venues.

The singer – who claimed to have suffered “severe” and “disastrous” reactions to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine – has eight shows scheduled in September in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. He is not due to perform in the UK until next May and then has 19 dates lined up in Europe.

Last month, Clapton said his views on vaccination have impacted his relationship with his daughters, who range in age from 16 to 36.

“I felt so alone… I really couldn’t talk to my family or my kids,” he said. “My teenagers seemed like they’d be brainwashed. It was the first time I’d seen my kids passionate about anything.

“I was being ostracized and I could feel that everywhere. I could feel alienation because I felt a different view. So I tried to keep my mouth shut.”

Clapton described UK campaigns to encourage people to get vaccinated as “sadism” and “very dark.”

He also acknowledged that he can only offer personal opinions. “I don’t really feel educated enough,” he said. “I’m not really a scholar. I don’t anything about sociology and science. I’m a musician.”