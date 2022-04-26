'Eurovision Canada' To Debut In 2023

Canada is getting its own Eurovision competition.

Toronto-based Insight Productions – the company behind Canadian versions of reality shows like Amazing Race and Big Brother as well as Idol and Got Talent – will produce Eurovision Canada.

The series, set to debut next year, will feature music artists and bands from all provinces and territories showcasing original songs.

“It is time for Canada to join the party and become a player in this worldwide spectacle,” said Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of Eurovision Song Contest, in a statement.

More details about the show, including its hosts and broadcast network, will be announced soon.

Eurovision Song Contest debuted in 1956 and winners have included “Waterloo” by Sweden’s ABBA (1974) and “Love Shine a Light” by the UK’s Katrina and the Waves (1997). In 1988, Switzerland won with “Ne partez pas sans moi,” performed by Canada’s Céline Dion.

Last year’s winner was “Zitti e buoni” by Italian band Måneskin.

The Eurovision concept expanded into the U.S. this year as American Song Contest, which airs on NBC.