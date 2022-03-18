Evan Rachel Wood Backs Petition To Remove Marilyn Manson Video

Evan Rachel Wood shared a link this week to an online petition calling for YouTube to take down Marilyn Manson’s video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When The Heart Guides The Hand).”

In the new documentary Phoenix Rising (available on Crave) Wood alleges the video shows her being “essentially raped” by the shock rocker. “We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” she said. “I had never agreed to that.”

In January, Rolling Stone quoted a crew member on the video shoot who believed “there were some moments of actual intercourse” and recalling that Wood “seemed off and numbish.”

Appearing on The View recently, Wood claimed: “We did not have sex on set, I was raped on set. There’s a difference. When you’re inebriated like that, you can’t consent.”

Manson’s rep has countered that the video depicts simulated sex and Wood was “fully coherent and engaged.”

The online petition calls for YouTube to remove the music video because Wood “doesn’t deserve a constant reminder of her sexual assault on the internet.” It claims the video violates the platform’s Community Guidelines and Policies, including a prohibition on “non-consensual sex acts or unwanted sexualization.”

YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said in a statement: “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines.”

The "Heart-Shaped Glasses" video has been viewed more than 32 million times since it was posted on YouTube in 2009.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has not been charged with a crime against Wood and recently sued the actress for defamation over allegations she made in the documentary.