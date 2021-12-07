Evan Rachel Wood 'Extremely Afraid' Of Marilyn Manson

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is “extremely afraid” of her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson, who she accused in February of subjecting her to years of abuse.

“I am afraid that he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of our family,” Wood wrote in court papers filed in March and obtained by The Daily Mail.

The documents are related to a custody dispute with ex-husband Jamie Bell. Wood was seeking to keep their son Jack, now 8, in Tennessee instead of Los Angeles, where Manson resides.

Wood described herself as “a key witness” in a criminal investigation into Manson, whom she accused of “torture, rape, and pedophilic grooming.”

She added: “I believe he presents an imminent risk of harm to me and the people I love, including our son.”

Wood alleged that Manson once threatened to “f**k” her son. “I took his threat seriously, then and now,” she wrote.

In her February statement, Wood wrote: “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Since then, other women have come forward with allegations against Manson.

Manson dismissed the claims as "horrible distortions of reality" and insisted "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”