Evan Rachel Wood: Marilyn Manson 'Horrifically Abused Me For Years'

Evan Rachel Wood went public early Monday with allegations against former fiancé Marilyn Manson.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” the actress wrote in a message she shared on Instagram.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Wood, 33, said she is speaking up now because “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

She added: “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood was 19 when she went public with her relationship with Manson, then 38, in 2007. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

In 2016, Wood opened up to Rolling Stone about being a survivor of domestic violence, including sexual assault, but did not name her abuser. Testifying in front of California legislators, she said her ex “had bouts of extreme jealousy, which would often result in him wrecking our home, cornering me in a room, and threatening me.”

She recalled: “I mustered the courage to leave several times, but he would call my house incessantly and threaten to kill himself. On one occasion, I returned to try and defuse the situation, he cornered me in our bedroom, and asked me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my hands and feet. Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand. To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day.”

In a 2009 Spin interview, Manson said of Wood: "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.”

Last year, in a statement to Metal Hammer, reps for the shock rocker brushed off the comment as “obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that [Wood] and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally.”

Manson’s reps said Wood has spoken “very positively” about her relationship with Manson in interviews and that he remains friends with ex fiancée Rose McGowan and former wife Dita Von Teese. The statement added that Manson “has spent his career being blamed for everything from [the] Columbine [mass shooting] to teenage suicide.”

Wood was one of several women on Monday who shared claims of abuse by Manson.

An artist named Gabriella said she met Manson backstage in 2015 when she was 22 and he was 46. “The second time we met he broke a wine glass in the hotel room and demanded we make a blood pact together,” she alleged. “He cut both of our hands with the broken glass.”

Ashley Lindsay Morgan shared that her relationship with Manson “turned dark very quickly.” She alleged: “There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion.” She shared a screen grab of a 2010 e-mail allegedly from Manson in which he mentioned making a blood pact. “I’m not afraid," it reads. "And I also don’t have the aids. But if I gotta die it should be with someone awesome,. But we are immortal.”

Model Sarah McNeilly alleged she was “tortured” by the singer. She wrote: “I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t he would threaten to come after them.” She detailed alleged physical abuse that left her with post-traumatic stress disorder. “I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.”

Neither Manson nor his reps has responded yet to the latest allegations.

In 2018, a lawyer for Manson said allegations of sexual abuse filed with Los Angeles police by an unnamed accuser “are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity. … Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.” Manson was not charged with a crime.