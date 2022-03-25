Everlast's Wife Files For Divorce

Everlast’s marriage has come to end.

According to TMZ, the former House of Pain frontman’s wife Lisa Schrody filed for divorce in California on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Schrody, who listed Dec. 8, 2021 as the date of separation, is seeking joint custody of their two daughters as well as spousal support.

Everlast, whose real name is Erik Schrody, married the former Penthouse model in 2009. They are parents to Laila, 12, and Sadie, 9.

The 52-year-old music star’s most recent album was 2018’s Whitey Ford’s House of Pain. He won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Put Your Lights On," a collaboration with Santana.