Ex Government Worker Indicted For Trying To Sell Jungkook's Hat

A former South Korean government worker is being prosecuted for trying to sell a hat belonging to BTS member Jungkook.

According to The Korea Herald, the unidentified man posted an ad for the bucket hat online seeking 10 million KRW (about $10,650). He claimed Jungkook had left it at a foreign ministry office in Seoul after applying for a passport.

The man claimed he was the rightful owner of the hat because Jungkook had not returned to claim his lost property for six months.

The seller, who was blasted online for trying to sell the hat, deleted his ad and surrendered to police.

The Herald reported that that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has summarily indicted the man on embezzlement charges and is seeking a fine.

It also said the hat will be returned to Jungkook.