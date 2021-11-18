Ex Mac DeMarco Band Member Jon Lent Serving Time For Sex Assault

Jon Lent, a longtime member of Mac DeMarco’s band, is behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual assault this past summer.

The news came Wednesday via reporting by Madison Bloom and Marc Hogan at Pitchfork.

Lent was arrested in Edmonton on Dec. 19, 2018 in connection to a sexual assault in the city on April 14, 2018. He continued touring and performing with DeMarco.

Three years later, Lent pleaded guilty in an Edmonton court and, in June, was sentenced to two years less a day.

A rep for DeMarco told Pitchfork that the Canadian singer was not aware of the allegation against Lent until April 2021. “Mac has not spoken to Lent since that conversation,” the rep said. “Upon learning of these allegations, Lent was immediately removed from the Mac DeMarco Band.”

DeMarco is quoted by the rep as saying: “I am no longer personally associated with Lent. I would like to respect the privacy of the survivor.”

Lent played bass and percussion in DeMarco's touring band beginning in 2015.