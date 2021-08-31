Ex-Oasis Drummer Tony McCarroll Suffers Heart Attack

Tony McCarroll, a founding member of Oasis, is recovering from a heart attack.

“I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night,” the 50-year-old musician tweeted on Monday. “I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our NHS. We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!”

(NHS is England’s public healthcare system.)

McCarroll co-founded a band called The Rain, which became Oasis when Liam Gallagher joined as lead singer. He played drums on the 1994 Oasis debut Definitely Maybe and on one track on the 1995 follow-up (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

McCarroll was fired from Oasis in 1995.