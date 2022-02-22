Ex-Screaming Trees Singer Mark Lanegan Dies At 57

Mark Lanegan, former Screaming Trees frontman and frequent collaborator with Queens of the Stone Age, died Tuesday at his home in Ireland. He was 57.

He was remembered as “a beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician” in a message on his official Twitter account.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Last March, Lanegan was hospitalized with life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms. Although he previously espoused conspiracy theories about the virus, he changed his tune following his illness.

Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order paid tribute on Twitter. “Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever.”

"I’m absolutely gutted," shared singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy. "Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad."

Born in the U.S., Lanegan had a troubled youth that included several arrests and addictions to alcohol and drugs. In 1984, he c-founded Screaming Trees, which earned its place on the Seattle grunge scene.

Lanegan appeared on eight studio albums from Screaming Trees and released a dozen solo albums between 1990 and 2020. He collaborated with Kurt Cobain and Queens of the Stone Age and recorded as The Gutter Twins with Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs.

The musician was also known for co-writing and performing, with Josh Homme, the theme to Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown .

Lanegan is survived by his second wife Shelley Brien.