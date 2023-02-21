EXCLUSIVE: Tim Hicks Premieres 'Talk To Time' Video

Canadian country star Tim Hicks is releasing another single – and the video is premiering exclusively on iHeartRadio.ca!

“Talk To Time” is the title track of the 43-year-old singer’s fifth studio album, which was released in September.

“Did you ever wish you could slow down time? I think about it often,” said Hicks, in a release. “As a father of two, and a musician 10 years into his career, this song really means a lot, and hits home.”

The video was directed by Travis Didluck underneath the Skyway bridge in Burlington, Ont. “We shot it on a really cold and windy day,” recalled Hicks. “Somehow, through the magic of filmmaking, you can’t even tell I was frozen to the bone.”

Hicks has festival sets lined-up in five provinces this summer.

Check out the video for “Talk To Time” below: