Fake Drake Hits Up Miami Beach Nightclubs

A Drake lookalike has been getting plenty of attention on social media for showing up at clubs this month in Miami Beach.

The Drizzy doppelgänger – dubbed “Fake Drake” – was spotted at LIV and STORY nightclubs.

Among those sharing clips was fellow Ontario native Tory Lanez, who lives in Florida.

In one video circulating on social media, the Drake wannabe – who even has a heart shaved into his hair like the real rapper – is seen posing for selfies with female fans.

The unidentified poseur bears only a passing resemblance to the Canadian rap superstar. One person on social media suggested he looks more like the offspring of Drake and French Montana.

#fakedrake spotted again @ Story in Miami where I work 😹 pic.twitter.com/23uf1K4G0O — Steven (@THELORDSEB) October 17, 2021