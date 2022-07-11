Fall Out Boy Donates $100K Following Mass Shooting

Fall Out Boy responded Friday to the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois with a donation to an organization that advocates for gun control.

“Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America,” read a tweet on the band’s official account.

“We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence.”

Everytown for Gun Safety is a New York-based nonprofit that pledges to "support efforts to educate policy makers, as well the press and the public, about the consequences of gun violence and promote efforts to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.”

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a 21-year-old man opened fire on the parade from a rooftop.

Fall Out Boy set up its eponymous fund in 2017 to support various causes in its hometown.