Fall Out Boy Sits Out 'Hella Mega' Shows Due To COVID-19

Fall Out Boy was missing from Wednesday’s Hella Mega Tour stop in New York City and won’t be part of Thursday’s show in Boston due to a COVID-19 case in the band’s circle.

A message to ticket holders explained Fall Out Boy was sitting out the shows “due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID.”

Green Day, Weezer and opening act the Interrupters performed as scheduled on Wednesday.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows,” read the statement.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Fall Out Boy hopes to return to the stage when the the Hella Mega Tour stops in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The U.S. stadium tour continues until Sept. 6.