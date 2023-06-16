Fan Who Caught Beyoncé's Sunglasses Puts Them Up For Sale

Sunglasses worn by Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour are expected to fetch as much as $25,000 at auction next month.

The pop superstar tossed the shades into the crowd while performing “Diva” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on May 29. (In fact, Bey tossed them out twice because they were confiscated by a security guard the first time.)

A 20-year-old who goes by Global Valentino on TikTok caught the Off-White sunglasses, which are worth about $500. In clips he posted on the platform, Valentino said one of the lens “came off right after the concert” but he had it repaired.

Valentino has put the sunglasses up for auction through UK-based Omega Auctions, which describes them as “a pair of Off-White sunglasses … likely custom made 1/1, worn onstage by Beyoncé.”

Omega estimates Bey’s shades will sell for between $17,000 and $25,000 during a live auction on July 4.

Beyoncé brings her Renaissance tour – and a new pair of sunglasses – to Toronto on July 8 and 9 and to Vancouver on Sept. 11.