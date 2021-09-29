Fans Anxious For Adele's Album To Drop

Fans are salivating on social media now that rumour has it the release of Adele’s fourth studio album is imminent.

The 33-year-old singer hasn’t released a collection of new music since 2015’s 25.

Speculation heated up Tuesday when an Ottawa radio host tweeted – and then deleted – “New Adele. This week.” Billboard also chose Tuesday to tweet Adele’s album chart history.

So when is Adele’s new album coming?

Unless she releases the album on or before Thursday (Sept. 30), it won’t be eligible for the 64th Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022.

Here’s the little we know about the arrival of Adele’s new album:

January 2020

At the Eurosonic Noorderslag music conference in Netherlands, Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins said she would be releasing new music by the end of the year. “The sooner the better,” he reportedly said.

February 2020

Adele performed three songs at a party at the Mason Arms pub in London following the wedding of her friend Laura Dockrill and musician Hugo White. She reportedly told the gathering that her new album would be out by September.

June 2020

Dickins told Music Week a new album from Adele “isn’t coming in September.” He blamed the pandemic for the delay. “It’ll be ready when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

August 2021

The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed sources as claiming Adele is in talks to do a residency in Las Vegas. “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs,” a source reportedly told the newspaper.