Fans Are Loving New Ariana Grande Wax Figure

Ariana Grande fans are praising a new wax figure of the pop figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

“FINALLY A REALISTIC WAX FIGURE OF ARIANA,” read one of the comments on an Instagram post unveiling the statue on Thursday. Another read “finally an Ariana Grande wax figure that actually looks like her" and one fan opined "She looks incredible in this one."

The raves come two years after Madame Tussauds London was slammed for its Grande wax figure, with fans calling it “offensive” and “abysmal.” (Grande commented on a tweet about it: “I just wanna talk.”)

Inspired by the “7 Rings” video, the newly-unveiled Grande figure is wearing a black lace Oasis two-piece with a choker and glittery platform pumps and wrapped in a white feather jacket.

Many media outlets are erroneously reporting that the wax Grande is on display at the Roosevelt Hollywood Hotel, but it’s actually in the “A-List Party” room at the popular tourist attraction. Madame Tussauds Hollywood confirms: “She is here on display with a new amazing set!”