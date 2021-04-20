Fans Are Sure Jackson Wang Is On 'Shang-Chi' Soundtrack

Did Jackson Wang of K-pop group GOT7 contribute a song to the soundtrack of Marvel’s forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Although there has been no official word from Wang or Marvel, fans recognize his voice in the background of the movie’s trailer, which debuted Monday.

Seemingly confirming the speculation, Wang’s management 88rising shared the trailer on its Instagram account and tagged the rapper-singer.

Wang, 27, could be the first K-pop artist featured on a Marvel soundtrack.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opens Sept. 3, is the first Asian superhero film from Marvel and stars Toronto’s Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) in the lead role.

Wang, meanwhile, is scheduled to perform his single “LMLY (Leave Me Loving You)” on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.