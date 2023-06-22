Fans Injured By Hail At Louis Tomlinson Concert

Nearly 100 people were injured Wednesday night in a hail storm ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert in Morrison, Colorado.

West Metro Fire Rescue reported that seven people were taken to hospitals with cuts and broken bones and another 80 to 90 were treated on scene.

Tomlinson was set to perform at the outdoor Red Rocks Amphitheatre when hail the size of golf balls started pelting the crowd. Video clips shared on social media show people screaming and rushing for cover.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok,” Tomlinson tweeted.

Earlier, Red Rock Amphitheatre tweeted that the show was postponed due to weather and asked fans to “seek shelter in your vehicle.” After approximately 30 minutes it tweeted: “We’ve received the all clear please safely return to the amphitheatre - the show will resume shortly.” But, another weather delay was announced 30 minutes later and fans were told to “seek shelter until further notice.”

Tomlinson, whose concert has been postponed to a later date, tweeted: “I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

we were getting crushed by the crowd under this tiny roof and apparently concessions was denying people shelter?? 😭 actually what happened tonight #louistomlinson #redrocks pic.twitter.com/MWPVv1inJP — Alice (@alicemdy01) June 22, 2023

drove 8 hours to see #LouisTomlinson tonight at Red Rocks. Praying for everyone who was there tonight. i have bruises and welts all over my back and legs. had to empty out boxes of shirts at the merch stand to be cover our heads. pic.twitter.com/qmGvRHKXUA — jess (@i_jessThompson) June 22, 2023