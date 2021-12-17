Fans React As Beyoncé Joins TikTok

Beyoncé has joined TikTok – and the reactions of fans are predictably amazing.

The verified account showed up Thursday and quickly started racking up followers despite having no content. So far, Beyoncé isn’t following anyone on TikTok.

She also follows no one on Instagram, where she has 224 million followers. On Twitter, Beyoncé follows only 10 other accounts. (She hasn’t tweeted at her 15.5 million followers since April 2020.)

Among the most-followed music stars on TikTok are Jason Derulo (50.9 million), BTS (44.3 million) and Selena Gomez (37.4 million).

Fans are speculating that Beyoncé’s debut on TikTok is in preparation for the release of new music.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Oh shoot! Beyonce is coming 💁🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/3K3nqXpx3R — Capturing Destiny (@Capturing_Des) December 17, 2021

Please LORDT make this be for B7 😭#BEYONCEISCOMING https://t.co/6LnCfutQfF — Talavou • 亞明 • 찬우 (@voutuitele) December 17, 2021

BEYONCE ON TIKTOK?!?!?!!,??! WHAT?!!!!??! B7 IS REALLY COMING AAAHHHHH — Chelsea (@alt_chelss) December 17, 2021

🚨🚨🚨🚨EVERYBODY GET TF UP!!! BEYONCÉ IS ON TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/c6pLBLBedp — carlo (@carlo_hive) December 17, 2021

i cant believe beyoncé is coming i’m SHAKING with excitement — bri 🌱🐨 loves joonbug (@kissesjoonie) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé’s team opened a TikTok account to show us her dancing with her kids and Jay. There is no album coming. — Lance. (@HeirOfZion) December 17, 2021

Ma’am. Beyoncé… I don’t deserve to know but, what’s about to happen? #beyonceiscoming pic.twitter.com/8gB3NGo7oQ — Avalisa Ellicott (@missavalisa) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé is on tiktok. she’s coming and i don’t care if i’m being delusional pic.twitter.com/qnET9Eq7j7 — Beyriah’s Vocals (@BeyriahsVocals) December 17, 2021

Everyone on my tl heading to TikTok after Beyoncé created one pic.twitter.com/xGUbP99CHo — Beyoncé Xmas album (@Candypeachesbey) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser: pic.twitter.com/X1n934YA0A — Terry Thierry (@TerryThierry) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We're getting choreo and mainstream ! Y'all not ready... She's coming. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) December 17, 2021