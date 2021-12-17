iHeartRadio

Fans React As Beyoncé Joins TikTok

Beyoncé has joined TikTok – and the reactions of fans are predictably amazing.

The verified account showed up Thursday and quickly started racking up followers despite having no content. So far, Beyoncé isn’t following anyone on TikTok.

She also follows no one on Instagram, where she has 224 million followers. On Twitter, Beyoncé follows only 10 other accounts. (She hasn’t tweeted at her 15.5 million followers since April 2020.)

Among the most-followed music stars on TikTok are Jason Derulo (50.9 million), BTS (44.3 million) and Selena Gomez (37.4 million).

Fans are speculating that Beyoncé’s debut on TikTok is in preparation for the release of new music.

Check out some of the reactions below:

