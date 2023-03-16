Fans React To Charlie Puth, Sabrina Carpenter Kiss

Fans of Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter are freaking out after the two kissed at the end of a video to promote his forthcoming single.

Comments included and “DID THEY JUST KISS???” “WAIT WHATTTTTTT” and “EXCUSE ME WHAT???” One person reacted with: “I DON'T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE SABRINA OR IF I WANT TO BE CHARLIE.”

The 13-second clip, which Puth posted on TikTok on Wednesday, shows he and Carpenter playing Operation in a candlelit room before locking lips. The piano notes evoke “Kiss Me,” a song Puth released a decade ago.

The pop star captioned the video“3.31” and tagged both Carpenter and country duo Dan + Shay.

“I have to process everything that just happened,” one person commented. Another declared Puth and Carpenter are “the duo we never knew we needed.”

Puth previously revealed that he collaborated with Dan + Shay on a song titled “That's Not How This Works.” Carpenter’s involvement is not yet clear.

Puth new tour will bring him to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 9 and Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on July 3.