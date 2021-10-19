Fans React To Harry Styles Spoiler

Harry Styles fans are in a frenzy after a journalist at Variety confirmed early Tuesday that the singer shows up in the forthcoming Marvel movie The Eternals.

Matt Donnelly tweeted: “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere – Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

Donnelly did not provide details about Styles’ appearance in the flick, which opens Nov. 5, but many Marvel fans are speculating he’s in the end-credits scene – which means he will star in a future Marvel movie.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

“I’m hyperventilating and can’t study if I’m like this,” one fan reacted on Twitter. “Oh my f**king god,” reads another tweet. “Now I’m s***ting and throwing up.”

But the spoiler didn’t go down well with many fans.

“This is ridiculously unprofessional and just straight up rude,” one tweet reads. “Big fan of both Harry and Marvel and have never had a Marvel spoiler this blatantly just get retweeted onto my TL. hope the twitter clout is worth it for you.”

Another told Donnelly: “As a Marvel and 1D fan I wish that I could've been surprised when I watch it in theatres. Yes there have been rumours that he was in it but I would've liked to actually witness it myself then it get spoiled for me.”

Styles, 27, made his acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk and will appear in next year’s releases Don’t Worry Darling and The Policeman.