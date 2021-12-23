iHeartRadio

Fans React To Jay-Z Calling Beyoncé 'The Evolution Of Michael Jackson'

beymj

Jay-Z has sparked debate on social media after comparing his wife Beyoncé to the late Michael Jackson.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at [me] for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” he said in a Twitter Spaces chat with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, referring to Bey’s 2018 performance at the festival.

“Find me a concert that's as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella,” said Jay-Z. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

Jay-Z said Beyoncé is “the evolution” of Jackson, who died in 2009.

It didn’t take long for fans to weigh in on Twitter. Here's a sample of the reactions:

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Beyoncé & Michael Jackson

12

Latest Videos