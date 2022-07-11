Fans Share Concerns About The Strokes Singer Julian Casablancas

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas sparked more concern about his health during the band’s sets at music festivals this past weekend.

“I felt genuinely worried about Julians (sic) wellbeing tonight,” read one tweet following the performance at TRNSMT in Glasgow. Another opined: “Casablancas genuinely looks like he needs help … the man looked unwell.”

One fan said Casablancas’ “ramblings between songs were just odd and awkward.”

The comments echoed those following The Strokes show at Lytham Festival in England on Friday. At one point, Casablancas invited a woman in the crowd on stage to sing “Ode To The Mets” in his place.

“I’m going to do some blow, bang some hookers backstage,” he said. “You guys have fun.”

Last week, Casablancas responded to criticism of his band’s set at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, which one reviewer called an “historic meltdown” and noted the singer’s “many infinitely embarrassing and incoherent monologues.”

In an Instagram post that was later deleted, Casablancas wrote: “I’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free. PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine! it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some s**t that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha).”

The Strokes will perform Aug. 21 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre ahead of The Red Hot Chili Peppers.