Fetty Wap Thanks Fans For Tribute To His Daughter

Fetty Wap broke his silence on Tuesday about the recent death of his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell.

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” the rapper said during an Instagram Live.

Lauren’s mother Lisa ‘Turquoise’ Miami confirmed the sad news on Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, asked fans to flood his Instagram Live with butterfly emojis as a tribute to his daughter. “Shorty loved butterflies…and if y’all could do that, it’d mean a lot to me,” he said.

The 30-year-old became visibly emotional as he watched butterflies fill the comments.

“Man, thank y’all,” he said. “That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”