FGL's Brian Kelley Ready To Debut 'May We All'

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is hyping May We All, a country music stage musical that will have its world premiere in Nashville next summer.

“I’ve been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now,” Kelley said, in a release.

The show features songs from a long list of country stars, including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Little Big Town.

There are also two new originals co-written by Kelley and his FGL partner Tyler Hubbard.

“It wouldn’t be a country music party without some special guests and surprises,” Kelley added. “I’m thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast.”

Country music artists – including Canada’s Lindsay Ell – will take turns playing Bailey Stone in May We All, which is scheduled to run June 7 to July 17 at the James K. Polk Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.