FGL's Brian Kelley Signs Deal For Solo Projects

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley has inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville to rep his solo music projects.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here,” the 35-year-old said, in a release. "I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level.

“This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

Fans knew something was up when Kelley wiped his Instagram account and posted only a short teaser video that he captioned: “There’s a new kind of cowboy in town... who’s ready to ride this wave?”

In January, Kelley and FGL partner Tyler Hubbard told fans that even though they are pursuing their own music projects, their duo days are not done.

“Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up,” Hubbard said during a Zoom call posted to Twitter. “We're not breaking up. We’re just venturing out.”

Kelley said after he did “a lot of soul-searching,” he showed Hubbard the songs he wrote and the two men talked about “creating freedom for ourselves.”

“We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, of our journey,” explained Hubbard.

“We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world. We’re going to continue our journey … We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically.”