'Fight For You' By H.E.R. Wins Best Original Song At Oscars

"Fight For You," performed by H.E.R. in Judas and The Black Messiah, was named Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night.

"I am so, so, so grateful," the singer said. "Thank you to the Academy. I've always wanted to say that."

H.E.R. penned the song with Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II.

"Fight For You" was up against "Hear My Voice" by Celeste from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (written by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite), "Husavik" by Will Ferrell and Molly Sandén (providing the voice of Canada's Rachel McAdams) from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson), “Io sì (Seen)" by Laura Pausini from The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé) (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini), and "Speak Now" by Leslie Odom Jr. from One Night In Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth).

The nominated songs were performed in pre-taped segments that aired during the Oscar pre-show.

Last year, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which plays over the closing credits of the Elton John biopic Rocketman, earned Elton John and Bernie Taupin the Original Song award. It was John’s first Oscar in 24 years, his second ever and his first with Taupin.

In the Original Score category this year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails and Jon Batiste won the Oscar for Best Original Score for their work on "Soul." The movie also won Best Score at the Golden Globes.

Reznor and Ross won the Oscar in 2010 for The Social Network score.