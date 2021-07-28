Finneas Responds To Outrage Over Billie Eilish Parody Account

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas has weighed in on a Twitter account that shares fake stories about his sister.

“I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke,” the musician tweeted Tuesday in a reply to an Eilish fan who asked him to get the account suspended.

At @BilliesUpdatess, which debuted this month and currently has about 1,120 followers, there are tweets like “In a new interview, Billie stated that she cried when she got rich and ‘wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans’ and “In a new … interview, Billie compares herself to Beyoncé and said ‘Olivia Rodrigo would have never existed’ if it wasn’t for her.”

Finneas pointed out the account is “Fake obviously” and added: “Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like [The Onion] or something.”

Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke https://t.co/0GaH40SblV — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 27, 2021

A few days earlier, Finneas told his followers that @BilliesUpdatess was "posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em."

According to Twitter policy, “Users are allowed to create parody … and fan accounts” as long as it is clearly indicated that “the user is not affiliated with the subject of the account.”

On Wednesday, the @BilliesUpdatess bio included: “NOT Affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish. Parody Account.”

Following Finneas' comment, the account holder – who claims to be a 15-year-old named Ethan – tweeted "WHY ARE YOU OBSESSED WITH ME FINNEAS" and then "This account is satire. (Legal Reasons)."

Many fans are not laughing.

“They’re making billie look like a very bad selfish person,” read one tweet, “with everything going on right now and the album coming up it’s not really something that we should ignore.” Another fumed: “Its not even funny, sue them for defamation what r u waiting for.”

Adding to the drama around the account, @BilliesUpdatess shared screenshots of a tweet purportedly from songwriter Justin Raisen that read: “I’m going to come to you and smash your knees w/ my f**king bat…STOP LYING and take down your account. got 1 day.”

Raisen later claimed: “My account/phone w/all my photos was hacked earlier today. I've reported the situation surrounding it to twitter as it involved some friends being mistreated.”