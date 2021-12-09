Flavor Flav Resolves Domestic Violence Case

A domestic battery charge against Flavor Flav has been dismissed, his lawyers said Wednesday.

The 62-year-old ex-rapper, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., was arrested in October at his home in Nevada following an altercation with the mother of one of his children.

Flavor Flav, who has a history of arrests, pleaded no contest to a nonviolent coercion charge and was fined $640 U.S.

“Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter," read a statement from his lawyers, "and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was booted from Public Enemy last year.