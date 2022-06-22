Flea On Playing Popeye: 'I'm Your Man'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said this week there is an iconic character he believes he is destined to portray on screen.

“If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man,” the musician tweeted.

Fans showed their support for the casting in the replies. "It's gotta be you for sure!! You look exactly like him," read one. Another reads: "How have we not thought of this yet?"

One person shared: "Please universe make this happen."

Popeye the Sailor Man debuted in a comic strip in 1929 and was adapted for radio and then animated for various film and TV projects. Robin Williams brought the cartoon sailor to life in 1980’s Popeye, directed by Robert Altman.

Flea, who plays a villain in two episodes the streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has a long list of film credits, including Boy Erased, Baby Driver and The Big Lebowski.