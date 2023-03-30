Flo Rida's Son Injured After Falling From Apartment Window

Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son Zohar Dillard was rushed to hospital earlier this month after falling from a window of a fifth-floor apartment in New Jersey.

"He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall," Flo Rida wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday. He said his son is undergoing rehabilitation "but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter."

The rap star’s ex Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit on Monday revealing that Zohar suffered fractures in his pelvis and left foot and suffered a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding.

The youngster, who was born with a rare neurological disorder called hydrocephalus, is in an intensive care unit.

“As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” she said, in a statement to News12. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Adams alleges the building’s windows had “incorrect sized guards” that failed to prevent her son from plummeting 50 feet to the concrete below. Defendants include the building owners and managers as well as the window installer.

The lawsuit seeks damages as well as reimbursement for Zohar’s medical bills.

Adams said in 2018 that Flo Rida was not part of their son’s life.