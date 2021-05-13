Flo Rida Sues Beverage Company Over Royalties

Flo Rida is suing the maker of energy drink Celsius Heat for allegedly stiffing him, Miami New Times reported Thursday.

“Flo Rida maintained a successful endorsement partnership with Celsius which was highly effective in opening new doors for Celsius and its products,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed May 4 in Florida and alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, claims his 2014 endorsement deal with Celsius Holdings, Inc. entitled him to “bonus compensation, incentive compensation and royalties” – as well as stock shares.

The lawsuit also accuses Celsius of not honouring the terms of a 2016 licensing agreement that entitled Flo Rida to additional royalties.

Celsius has not responded to the lawsuit and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

New Times reporter Izzy Kapnick noted that cans of Celsius Heat were prominently placed in the 2017 video for “Hola” by Flo Rida ft. Maluma. It has been viewed more than 134 million times.