Florida Georgia Line Cancels U.S. Tour Due To COVID-19

Florida Georgia Line announced Monday they are cancelling their 29-date I Love My Country Tour due to surging COVID-19 cases.

“While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” read a tweet from FGL. “We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

In an Instagram post, Tyler Hubbard shared his thoughts on “one of the toughest decisions we’ve had to make [in] a while.”

He wrote: “Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band and crew, friends, and fans in harms way, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel the fall tour. This breaks out hearts as we were so excited to get back out and throw a party for the fans. We are so disappointed.”

The tour, which did not include any Canadian dates, was scheduled to kick off on Sept. 24.

Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks, Nine Inch Nails, Limp Bizkit and BTS are among the acts who have cancelled tours this year due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, particularly among unvaccinated people.