Florida Georgia Line Plays Likely Final Show

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show as Florida Georgia Line – at least for awhile – on Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair.

“I just want to take a second because I don't want this moment to get lost tonight," Hubbard said during the duo’s 2016 hit “H.O.L.Y.”

“I want to express our gratitude, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our heart, man, for the last 12 years of our life that you guys have allowed us to do what we love. You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up to listen, so thank you guys.”

Hubbard added: “Man, it really, really means the world to us.”

The reportedly concert ended with a performance of FGL’s 2012 hit “Cruise” before Hubbard and Kelley walked off either side of the stage.

Early last year, the singers announced they were taking a break but insisted it was not the end of FGL. “We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world,” Hubbard explained at the time. “We’re going to continue our journey … We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically.”

Florida Georgia Line’s last concert, ever. Tonight at the Minnesota State Fair. Amazing final concert. Thanks for the memories and God speed! #FGL #floridageorgialine @FLAGALine pic.twitter.com/KZqd1cjemU — Jill the Tøp Møm (@FigureSk8ingMom) September 1, 2022