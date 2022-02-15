Foo Fighters Add 8 Canadian Cities To Tour

Foo Fighters announced Monday they have added eight Canadian cities to their upcoming tour.

The band will play Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton and Calgary in late September and Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver in early October.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Foo Fighters were already scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 22 and Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 29.

The band is spending most of 2022 on the road in support of its most recent album Medicine at Midnight.

Check out the new Canadian dates:

9/21 - Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre

9/23 - Saskatoon - SaskTel Centre

9/25 - Regina - Brandt Centre

9/27 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

9/29 - Calgary - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/1 - Penticton - South Okanagan Events Centre

10/3 - Victoria - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

10/5 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena