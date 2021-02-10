Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees

Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Rage Against The Machine are among this year’s nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also up for consideration are a number of solo artists from other genres, including Jay-Z, Dionne Warwick and Carole King.

Chaka Khan is nominated for the sixth time (including three times as part of Rufus).

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” chairman John Sykes said, in a release. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Nominees must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. Seven of this year’s 16 nominees are on the list for the first time, including the Foo Fighters. Frontman Dave Grohl was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of Nirvana.

Tina Turner, who was inducted as part of Ike and Tina Turner in 1991, could become the second female artist – after Stevie Nicks – to be inducted twice.

The list of inductees will be announced in May and a ceremony will take place in the fall.

2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick