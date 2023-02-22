Foo Fighters Among Ottawa Bluesfest Headliners

Foo Fighters, Weezer and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have been announced as headliners at this summer’s Bluesfest in Ottawa.

The acts, along with The Smile (featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood), Mumford & Sons, Death Cab for Cutie and Pitbull, join previously announced headliner Shania Twain in an eclectic line-up that includes several homegrown artists.

Foo Fighters, who played Bluesfest in 2018, are doing festival sets this year as they return to the stage following the death last March of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In addition to Twain, Canada is represented by the likes of Charlotte Cardin (who headlines on July 14), Orville Peck, Billy Talent, Tegan and Sara, bbno$, Alan Doyle, PUP, Bran Van 3000, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dax and Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick.

Bluesfest runs July 6-9 and July 12-16 at Lebreton Flats. A one-day pre-sale of festival passes (ranging from $249 to $695) begins at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday and the general on-sale (including single-day admission) begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Check out the full line-up below:

July 6: Shania Twain, Orville Peck, bbno$, Dax, Son Little, John Németh, Brea Lawrenson, J.C; Melissa Lamm, Mikhail Laxton, Mimi O'Bonsawin.

July 7: Weezer, Thundercat, Billy Talent, PUP, Tank & The Bangas, Jupiter & Okwess, Southern Avenue, Digging Roots, Emily Jean Flack, Melo Griffith, The Jesse Greene Band.

July 8: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, BADBADNOTGOOD, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick, Raul Midón, Sugaray Rayford, The Texas Horns, Aspects, Nesrallah Artuso Project, Steven Taetz.

July 9: Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Alan Doyle, Bran Van 3000, Moonlight Benjamin, Jack Barksdale, Youngtree & The Blooms, Guy Belanger, East Coast Experience, Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12: Foo Fighters, AJR, White Reaper, MONOWHALES, Black Joe Lewis, Lime Cordiale, My Son The Hurricane, River City Junction.

July 13: Mumford & Sons, The War On Drugs, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Cam Kahin, Lloyd Spiegel, Loviet, Amos The Transparent, Angelina Hunter Trio, Ash Ravens, Avery Raquel.

July 14: Charlotte Cardin, FLETCHER, Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, Rich Aucoin, Sauce Boss, Sussex, Amanda Jordan, Pony Girl.

July 15: Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, HOROJO Trio, TJ Wheeler, Abby Stewart, Drew Nelson, GRAE, Joe McDonald.

July 16: The Smile, Koffee, Miss Emily, Eazy Finesse, Megan Jerome, Steph La Rochelle