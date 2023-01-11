Foo Fighters Announce 1st Shows Without Taylor Hawkins

Days after acknowledging they will be “a different band going forward,” Foo Fighters have announced three music festival appearances this summer.

They will be some of the first official Foo Fighters performances since the sudden death last March of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band is set to headline Boston Calling on May 26, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 28 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee on June 18.

More shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Foo Fighters have not said who will take over on drums.

In the wake of Hawkins’ death Foo Fighters cancelled all remaining 2022 tour dates, including a July concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 22 and a headline slot at the Osheaga festival in Montreal on July 29. The band also had concerts lined up in late September and early October in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver.

They returned to the stage in September for a pair of tributes to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles with guest drummers including Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Josh Freese and Hawkins’ son Shane.

At the end of December, Foo Fighters shared a message with fans on social media. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” it read. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, was found dead in his room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia while the band was on tour. He was 50.