Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

The Foo Fighters announced Wednesday they will host a pair of concerts in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Sept. 3 show at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles are “for our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother,” the band said on social media.

The line-up for the shows have not yet been announced.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” reads a description. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The concerts mark a return to the stage for the surviving members of the Foo Fighters, who cancelled tour dates following Hawkins’ death.

Hawkins was found unresponsive in his suite at Bogotá’s Four Seasons Casa Medina. An “initial forensic examination” found “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others” in his system.

The drummer’s wife Alison broke her silence Wednesday by sharing a statement on social media in which she thanked fans for the outpouring of love since her husband’s death.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created,” it reads.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”